Respiratory illnesses surge: 5 updates

Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., are experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory illness, with influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytical virus all contributing to increased healthcare visits across the U.S.
The states are Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, New Jersey, New York City, Kansas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, D.C.
Here are four more updates:
- Influenza is the dominant virus this season, with 9% of clinical lab tests returning positive for the flu this week. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and A(H3N2) are the most common strains, with flu-related hospitalizations climbing steadily. Outpatient visits for respiratory illnesses have surpassed the national baseline, now at 3.8%, and the CDC is reporting a rise in emergency department visits for flu-like symptoms.
- While still at low levels, COVID-19 activity is increasing in some regions, as shown by rising wastewater viral levels and test positivity rates. The CDC has predicted that COVID-19 cases will continue to grow as winter sets in, with wastewater surveillance and ED visits showing signs of increase. The CDC also expects all three viruses to have a similar or lower number of combined peak hospitalizations compared to last season.
- RSV is affecting the youngest populations the most, with RSV-related ED visits and hospitalizations on the rise. The CDC also reported an increase in RSV hospitalizations among older adults.
- Due to the surge in respiratory illnesses, some healthcare systems are resuming mask mandates and limiting visitation to reduce the spread of infections. For example, West Orange, N.J.-based RWJ Barnabas Health, the state's largest hospital system, reintroduced a mask mandate for all patients, staff and visitors at its hospitals, effective Dec. 16.