Vaccine meeting cancellation draws concerns: 5 respiratory illness updates

The CDC reported that acute respiratory illness levels remain moderate across the U.S., with influenza-related emergency department visits still high, RSV visits at moderate levels and COVID-19 visits considered at low levels.

Thirteen states reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Montana, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, according to a Feb. 28 report from the agency.

Wisconsin and New Hampshire reported "very high" activity.

Here are four respiratory illness updates: