North Carolina to require armed police in hospitals: 4 things to know

Starting Oct. 1, a new North Carolina law will require hospitals to have an armed law enforcement officer in emergency departments, The Carolina Journal reported Sept. 26.

The new law was passed amid a trend of growing violence in healthcare settings and is seen as a response to that trend. Here are four things to know about the new law:

1. Among its anti-violence provisions, the new law requires hospitals to implement de-escalation training, the North Carolina Healthcare Association told the Journal. Hospitals that cannot immediately comply with the law must submit a request for extension or explain why an officer is not required.

2. Hospitals must also submit annual reports to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that include the number of assaults in and on hospital grounds that required law enforcement involvement, and the number of incidents where patient behavioral health or substance use issues resulted in violence. The first reports must be submitted by Dec. 1, 2025.

3. Many systems, like UNC Health in Chapel Hill and Greenville-based ECU Health, have been actively preparing to comply with the new law. The North Carolina Healthcare Association has also expressed support for the law.

"Creating safe environments for patients, staff and visitors is a top priority for North Carolina hospitals," Senior Director of Communications Stephanie Strickland told the Journal.

4. A 2024 poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians found 91% of emergency physicians said they or a colleague were a victim of violence in the past year. Physicians indicated that the top reasons for violence were inadequate punitive consequences for the attacker, behavioral health patients and inadequate protective mechanisms for staff. Physicians said that the top solution to prevent violence was to increase security, including security guards, cameras and metal detectors.