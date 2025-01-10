Public health emergency declared over LA wildfires: 5 updates

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has declared the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County a public health emergency.

The Jan. 10 declaration grants healthcare providers in California greater flexibility to care for Medicare and Medicaid patients with emergency health needs during the crisis. HHS has waived certain HIPAA privacy rules, staffing and operational requirements, and expanded access to services for affected individuals.

HHS' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response said it's also prepared to deploy any first responders, medical equipment and supplies to California, as needed.

"We will do all we can to assist California officials with responding to the health impacts of the devastating wildfires going on in Los Angeles County," Mr. Becerra said in a Jan. 10 news release. "We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide public health and medical support."

Four more updates:

1. The blazes, which began Jan. 8, have killed at least 10 people, destroyed thousands of buildings and burned through tens of thousands of acres across the county. The largest Palisades fire has already become the most destructive in LA's history. As of Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. CST, the three largest fires raging in the county ranged from 3% to 35% contained, according to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At least one medical clinic — Providence's St. John's Physician Partners — has burned down, the health system confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

2. Wildfires and related utility outages have disrupted healthcare services across the county. Major systems that have temporarily closed clinics include UCLA Health; Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente; Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health and Cedars-Sinai. Some have also temporarily postponed elective procedures and rescheduled appointments. High call volumes and road closures are complicating emergency services teams' efforts to respond to the crisis and transport patients and supplies. In addition, at least 700 people have been evacuated from nursing homes and other post-acute facilities, according to the California Department of Public Health.

3. The fire has created major operational challenges for hospitals. Many healthcare workers have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate, making it difficult to sustain adequate staffing levels, according to the Times. As of Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. CST, hospitals in the county remained operational. However, several hospitals located near the Palisades fire — including Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale — have faced potential evacuation.

"All hospitals in close proximity to the fires remain on high alert and are prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen," the Hospital Association of Southern California said in a statement to the Times.

4. The California Department of Insurance is requiring payers to submit emergency plans detailing how they will ensure members' continued access to health services during the wildfires, including for prescription drugs.

"With so many Angelenos displaced by these wildfires, the last thing they should be worried about is access to necessary health care and whether they can get their prescriptions," California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a Jan. 9 news release. "We are doing everything within our power to ensure the health and safety of wildfire survivors and are calling on health insurance companies to guarantee access to care for our most vulnerable during these extraordinarily challenging times."