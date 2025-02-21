Mission Health fires employee after patient death

Ashville, N.C.-based Mission Health has terminated an employee after a patient died in an emergency department bathroom Feb. 10.

Medical staffers who were working that day recounted the incident in interviews with the Asheville Watchdog. Upon arrival, ED staff at Mission Hospital had ordered an electrocardiogram test for a male patient experiencing chest pain who was brought in by ambulance, according to the report. The patient had asked to use the bathroom before the EKG was performed. While in the bathroom, the individual pulled the cord for assistance, which sounded an alarm and flashing lights in the ED.

A nurse who was on shift during the incident said between 12 and 15 minutes passed before a triage nurse was able to check on the patient. By that time, the patient's heart had stopped beating and medical staff were unable to revive him.

Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell confirmed the death in a statement to Becker's Feb. 21.



"The sudden death of a patient is devastating, and we grieve whenever there is a loss of life," she said. "We realize there are many questions that need to be answered, and we are examining every aspect of this incident. Our investigation indicates that certain staff who had been trained did not follow hospital protocols. We have terminated one individual and have reported to the appropriate agencies. We are working diligently to address any additional issues that are identified during the course of our investigation. We appreciate our physicians, nurses and colleagues who continue to provide safe and compassionate care to all patients who come to Mission Hospital."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services declined to comment on the Watchdog's questions surrounding whether Mission had reported the incident to the authority. A spokesperson for the health department told Becker's it "cannot comment on possible investigations."

Several nurses told the news outlet that the ED had been overcrowded and understaffed that evening.

"After people weren't answering, [the triage nurse] stepped away, which she shouldn't have been put in that position to step away, in all honestly, because she could have missed something through that door … but she stepped away and found him," one nurse said.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired Mission Health in 2019. Over the past several years, HCA has faced growing criticism from state officials, clinicians and community advocates who claim quality of care has declined since the for-profit system purchased Mission Health. In February 2024, CMS issued Mission Hospital an immediate jeopardy citation surrounding three patient deaths that occurred in 2022 and 2023. The citation was lifted after the hospital submitted a plan of correction.