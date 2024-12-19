Joint Commission board welcomes 2 system leaders

On Jan. 1, two health system leaders will join the Joint Commission's governing board.

Michael Suk, MD, chief physician officer of system services at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. Dr. Suk will serve as the board's chair, according to a Dec. 18 news release. Eric Langshur, founder and managing partner of Chicago-based Abundant Venture Partners, will be vice chair of the board.

The two incoming board members from health systems are:

Brooke Buckley, MD, system medical director of medical affairs at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and chief medical officer of Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital





Ankita Sagar, MD, system vice president of clinical standards and variation reduction at Chicago-based CommonSpirit

The other incoming board members are: