Joint Commission board welcomes 2 system leaders

On Jan. 1, two health system leaders will join the Joint Commission's governing board.
Michael Suk, MD, chief physician officer of system services at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. Dr. Suk will serve as the board's chair, according to a Dec. 18 news release. Eric Langshur, founder and managing partner of Chicago-based Abundant Venture Partners, will be vice chair of the board.
The two incoming board members from health systems are:
- Brooke Buckley, MD, system medical director of medical affairs at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and chief medical officer of Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital
- Ankita Sagar, MD, system vice president of clinical standards and variation reduction at Chicago-based CommonSpirit
The other incoming board members are:
- Henri Ford, MD, dean and chief academic officer of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- James Grant, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Dr. Grant is also an attending anesthesiologist for Corewell Health's William Beaumont University Hospital in Detroit.
- Vivian Lee, MD, PhD, executive fellow at Harvard Business School and senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School in Boston
- Harsh Trivedi, MD, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Sheppard Pratt, which provides mental health, addiction, special education, co-occurring disorders, developmental disability and social services throughout Maryland