Hospital safety's big rebound

Hospitals are faring better on key quality and safety measures than they were before the pandemic, according to a new report from The American Hospital Association and Vizient.

The report projects that 200,000 patients admitted to U.S. hospitals between April 2023 and March 2024 survived episodes of care that they would not have in 2019. Taken together, the findings suggest clinical leaders' steady focus on improving safety after pandemic-related setbacks over the past few years are paying off, even when caring for a sicker, more complex patient population.

"New data analyses show not only a rebound but an improvement on pre-pandemic performance in patient safety," the report said.

For the analysis, Vizient — a healthcare improvement and group-purchasing organization — used data from 715 general acute hospitals spanning the fourth quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of this year. Data was pulled from hospitals that routinely submit clinical information to a Vizient database.

Three findings: