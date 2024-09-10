California hospital uses AI to pinpoint aneurysm location

MarinHealth Medical Center is pioneering the use of an AI-powered tool to detect the exact location of an aneurysm, CBS News reported Sept. 9.

The Greenbrae, Calif.-based hospital uses Cydar Maps, which generates a detailed 3D image of a patient's anatomy. Allan Conway, MD, a vascular surgeon at the medical center, said the technology helps his team find the aneurysm's precise location.

"Before, we had to do a lot of X-rays, inject a lot of X-ray dye to show us this map," Dr. Conway told CBS News. "Now we know exactly where the aorta is, we know where the aneurysm is."

Curt Langlotz, MD, PhD, director of Stanford University's Center for AI in Medicine and Imaging, told CBS News this technology is promising and requires careful handling.

"This newest wave of AI is so much more powerful and useful," Dr. Langlotz said. "We need to make sure to protect the privacy of patients and then we need to make sure to assess the accuracy and performance of each system."