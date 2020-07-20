White House to resume daily COVID-19 briefings

President Donald Trump said July 20 he would resume daily media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since late April, reports Politico.

The White House held the briefings steadily through the spring, during which President Trump and members of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force shared updates on the U.S. government's response to the pandemic.

"I think it's a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics, and generally speaking, where we are," President Trump told reporters at the White House July 20.

The first briefing is tentatively scheduled for July 21 at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

