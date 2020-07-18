85 infants test positive for COVID-19 in Texas county

In Nueces County, Texas, 85 infants have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ABC affiliate WCVB-TV.

New cases have significantly increased after a flattening trend in the county, which is home to Corpus Christi.

"We currently have 85 babies under the age of 1 year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19," said Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi-Nueces County, during a July 17 briefing.

When looking at seven-day averages, Nueces County has the fastest new case growth of all metropolitan counties in Texas, according to Peter Zanoni, Corpus Christi city manager.

U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Joaquin Castro, both of Texas, have urged Gov. Greg Abbott to allow local jurisdictions to issue stay-at-home orders to help manage the virus' spread, WCVB-TV reports.

