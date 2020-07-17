10 states with largest spikes in daily coronavirus deaths since June 1

Arizona and Texas have seen the largest jumps in the number of coronavirus deaths reported per day since June 1, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

The Times gathered data from state and local governments. The percentage increase in daily deaths is based on data available as of July 15.

Here are the 10 states with largest percentage increases in daily deaths since June 1:

1. Arizona: 319 percent

2. Texas: 307 percent

3. Oregon: 267 percent

4. Tennessee: 252 percent

5. Idaho: 225 percent

6. Florida: 204 percent

7. Nevada: 163 percent

8. Utah: 113 percent

9. Alabama: 91 percent

10. South Carolina: 90 percent

