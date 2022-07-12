White House outlines strategy to combat BA.5: 3 COVID-19 updates

Officials in President Joe Biden's administration are considering plans to make second COVID-19 boosters available to all adults as part of the White House's larger strategy to combat a rise in cases and hospitalizations driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

Second boosters would become available to all adults pending sign-off from the FDA and CDC, according to several administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, The Washington Post reported July 11. Second boosters are currently available only to people aged 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. have risen 18 percent over the past two weeks, with a daily average of 37,766 people hospitalized as of July 11. This marks the highest national average for hospitalizations since March and comes as the highly transmissible BA.5 variant accounts for 65 percent of cases, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion update.

"The key feature of BA.5, that we know about, is its immune evasiveness — you can be fully vaccinated and boosted and still have a risk of breakthrough infection," Ashish Jha, MD, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told The New York Times July 11. "You can be previously infected — even as recent as the last couple of months — and have a very high rate of reinfection."

Two more updates:

1. The White House released a fact sheet on its strategy to manage BA.5 July 12. Aside from pending plans to expand eligibility for second boosters — which was not explicitly mentioned in the fact sheet — the strategy is similar to plans to combat earlier strains. The White House said it plans to work with stakeholders to drive additional booster and vaccine uptake; increase access and awareness of treatments like Paxlovid; and make free tests and masks widely available.

2. Experts are keeping a close eye on BA.2.75, the latest omicron relative gaining traction in India. In the U.S., three cases have recently been identified on the West Coast. Experts have expressed concern the subvariant could be even more transmissible than BA.5, since it appears to have a large number of mutations that could make it even more adept at evading immune protection. It's still too early to draw hard conclusions about the strain, experts say, adding that information will become clearer over the coming weeks.