Where children need parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine

Forty-one states require children to have parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data Kaiser Health Foundation released May 26.
Another five states permit some children to give consent on their own, while another five follow the mature minor doctrine, which means clinicians can allow children to give their own consent if they are deemed mature enough to do so.
The list is based on state minor consent laws as of May 24.
Here's a breakdown of consent laws in each state and Washington, D.C.
Parental consent is required
Alaska
Arizona (Court order can be obtained to allow for vaccination if a parent does not consent)
California (San Francisco permits minors 12 and up to self-consent)
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania (Philadelphia permits minors 12 and up to self-consent)
South Dakota
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Parental consent is not required for minors
Alabama (age 14 and up can consent)
District of Columbia (age 11 and up can consent)
Oregon (age 15 and up can consent)
Rhode Island (age 16 and up can consent)
South Carolina (age 16 and up can consent)
Providers may waive parental consent if children are deemed mature enough
Arkansas
Idaho
North Carolina
Tennessee
Washington
