Where children need parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine

Forty-one states require children to have parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data Kaiser Health Foundation released May 26.

Another five states permit some children to give consent on their own, while another five follow the mature minor doctrine, which means clinicians can allow children to give their own consent if they are deemed mature enough to do so.

The list is based on state minor consent laws as of May 24.

Here's a breakdown of consent laws in each state and Washington, D.C.

Parental consent is required

Alaska

Arizona (Court order can be obtained to allow for vaccination if a parent does not consent)

California (San Francisco permits minors 12 and up to self-consent)

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania (Philadelphia permits minors 12 and up to self-consent)

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Parental consent is not required for minors

Alabama (age 14 and up can consent)

District of Columbia (age 11 and up can consent)

Oregon (age 15 and up can consent)

Rhode Island (age 16 and up can consent)

South Carolina (age 16 and up can consent)

Providers may waive parental consent if children are deemed mature enough

Arkansas

Idaho

North Carolina

Tennessee

Washington

To view the full ranking, click here.