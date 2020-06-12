When will 'normal life' return? 511 epidemiologist weigh in

Many epidemiologists do not expect to hug a friend, attend a sporting event or stop regularly wearing a mask for at least a year or more, according to The New York Times.

The Times asked 511 epidemiologists and infectious disease experts when they expect to resume 20 daily life activities. Responses are based on each expert's specific life circumstances, risk tolerance and beliefs about when there will be widespread testing and vaccinations. Their answers are not meant as guidelines for the public.

Activities a majority of epidemiologists will resume this summer:



Bring in mail without precautions — 64 percent

See a doctor for a nonurgent appointment — 60 percent

Vacation overnight within driving distance — 56 percent

Get a haircut at a salon or barber shop — 41 percent

Activities a majority would resume in three to twelve months:

Attend a small dinner party — 46 percent

Hike or picnic outdoors with friends— 41 percent

Send kids to school, camp or daycare — 55 percent

Work in a shared office — 54 percent

Send children on play dates — 47 percent

Ride a subway or a bus — 40 percent

Visit elderly relative or friend in their home — 41 percent

Travel by airplane — 44 percent

Eat at a dine-in restaurant — 56 percent

Exercise at a gym or fitness studio — 42 percent

Activites a majority would resume in a year or more:

Attend a wedding or a funeral — 42 percent

Hug or shake hands when greeting a friend — 42 percent

Go out with someone you don't know well — 42 percent

Attend a church or other religious service — 43 percent

Stop routinely wearing a face covering — 52 percent

Attend a sporting event, concert or play — 64 percent

To view the full analysis, click here.

More articles on public health:



Houston may revive lockdown after record jump in cases & 6 other COVID-19 updates

5 COVID-19 treatment contenders & how they work

Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 11

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.