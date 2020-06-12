When will 'normal life' return? 511 epidemiologist weigh in
Many epidemiologists do not expect to hug a friend, attend a sporting event or stop regularly wearing a mask for at least a year or more, according to The New York Times.
The Times asked 511 epidemiologists and infectious disease experts when they expect to resume 20 daily life activities. Responses are based on each expert's specific life circumstances, risk tolerance and beliefs about when there will be widespread testing and vaccinations. Their answers are not meant as guidelines for the public.
Activities a majority of epidemiologists will resume this summer:
Bring in mail without precautions — 64 percent
See a doctor for a nonurgent appointment — 60 percent
Vacation overnight within driving distance — 56 percent
Get a haircut at a salon or barber shop — 41 percent
Activities a majority would resume in three to twelve months:
Attend a small dinner party — 46 percent
Hike or picnic outdoors with friends— 41 percent
Send kids to school, camp or daycare — 55 percent
Work in a shared office — 54 percent
Send children on play dates — 47 percent
Ride a subway or a bus — 40 percent
Visit elderly relative or friend in their home — 41 percent
Travel by airplane — 44 percent
Eat at a dine-in restaurant — 56 percent
Exercise at a gym or fitness studio — 42 percent
Activites a majority would resume in a year or more:
Attend a wedding or a funeral — 42 percent
Hug or shake hands when greeting a friend — 42 percent
Go out with someone you don't know well — 42 percent
Attend a church or other religious service — 43 percent
Stop routinely wearing a face covering — 52 percent
Attend a sporting event, concert or play — 64 percent
To view the full analysis, click here.
