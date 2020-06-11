Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 11

There are 20 states where the number of new cases of COVID-19 are rising and 23 states where the number is falling in the U.S., as of 7:05 a.m. CDT June 11, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 11.



Note: States are listed alphabetically.



States where new cases are rising



• Alaska

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Florida

• Hawaii

• Idaho

• Kentucky

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nevada

• New Mexico

• North Carolina

• Oregon

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Vermont

• Washington



States where new cases are mostly staying the same



• Alabama

• Georgia

• Iowa

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• New Hampshire

• Oklahoma

• Wyoming



States where new cases are falling



• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Delaware

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Kansas

• Maine

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• Nebraska

• New Jersey

• New York

• North Dakota

• Ohio

• Pennsylvania

• Rhode Island

• South Dakota

• Virginia

• Washington, D.C.

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

More articles on public health:

Protests essential despite risk of coronavirus spread, healthcare workers say

18% with COVID-19 on U.S. aircraft carrier were asymptomatic + 4 other CDC study takeaways

US study examines how COVID-19 affects HIV patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.