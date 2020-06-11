Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 11
There are 20 states where the number of new cases of COVID-19 are rising and 23 states where the number is falling in the U.S., as of 7:05 a.m. CDT June 11, according to The New York Times.
The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 11.
Note: States are listed alphabetically.
States where new cases are rising
• Alaska
• Arizona
• Arkansas
• California
• Florida
• Hawaii
• Idaho
• Kentucky
• Missouri
• Montana
• Nevada
• New Mexico
• North Carolina
• Oregon
• South Carolina
• Tennessee
• Texas
• Utah
• Vermont
• Washington
States where new cases are mostly staying the same
• Alabama
• Georgia
• Iowa
• Louisiana
• Mississippi
• New Hampshire
• Oklahoma
• Wyoming
States where new cases are falling
• Colorado
• Connecticut
• Delaware
• Illinois
• Indiana
• Kansas
• Maine
• Maryland
• Massachusetts
• Michigan
• Minnesota
• Nebraska
• New Jersey
• New York
• North Dakota
• Ohio
• Pennsylvania
• Rhode Island
• South Dakota
• Virginia
• Washington, D.C.
• West Virginia
• Wisconsin
More articles on public health:
Protests essential despite risk of coronavirus spread, healthcare workers say
18% with COVID-19 on U.S. aircraft carrier were asymptomatic + 4 other CDC study takeaways
US study examines how COVID-19 affects HIV patients
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.