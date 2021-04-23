What US region had highest, lowest flu activity this season?

The U.S. has experienced unusually low flu activity for the 2020-21 season, with a national baseline of 2.6 percent outpatient visits for flu-like illness, though activity varies by region.

Information on outpatient visits to healthcare providers for flu-like illness is collected through the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network.

Regional baselines for the 2020-21 flu season, ranked from greatest to least:

Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas: 3.9 percent

New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands: 3.3 percent

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee: 3.1 percent

Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming: 2.8 percent

Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada: 2.4 percent

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont: 2 percent

Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia: 2 percent

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin: 1.9 percent

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska: 1.7 percent

Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington: 1.6 percent

