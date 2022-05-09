US may see 'pretty sizable' winter COVID-19 surge, Dr. Ashish Jha warns

The U.S. may see a "pretty sizable wave" of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter as the virus continues to evolve and immunity wanes, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said May 8 on ABC News' "This Week."

Federal health officials are looking at a range of disease forecasting models, which suggest the U.S. could experience a large surge in late 2022, similar to the last two winters, according to Dr. Jha. On May 6, the White House projected 100 million COVID-19 infections could occur this fall and winter, according to The Washington Post.

"If we don't get ahead of this thing … we may see a pretty sizable wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths this fall and winter," he said. "Whether that happens or not is largely up to us as a country. If we can prepare and if we can act, we can prevent that."

More funding to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics will be crucial to stave off a potential surge, according to Dr. Jha. The Biden administration is asking Congress for an additional $22.5 billion in emergency aid to support these efforts.

"If Congress does not do that now, we will go into this fall and winter with none of the capabilities that we have developed over the last two years," Dr. Jha said.