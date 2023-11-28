UK reports 1st human case of new swine flu strain

Health officials in the U.K. have confirmed the country's first human case of a new swine flu variant typically found in pigs.

The individual was infected with influenza A (H2N2). They experienced mild respiratory symptoms and have since recovered, officials said in a Nov. 27 statement.

"The source of their infection has not yet been ascertained and remains under investigation," health officials said. "Close contacts of the cases are being followed up by the U.K. Health Security Agency and partner organizations. Any contacts will be offered testing as necessary and advised on any necessary further care if they have symptoms or test positive."

Since 2005, there have been 50 human cases of H1N2, though none are genetically related to the strain in this case, which is "a distinct clade (1.b.1.1.)" that is different from recent human cases elsewhere in the world, though similar to viruses circulating in U.K. swine.

"We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread," Meera Chand, incident director at the U.K. Health Security Agency, said in the statement. "In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases."