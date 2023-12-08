The prevalence of chronic fatigue syndrome: 4 notes

An estimated 3.3 million adults are living with chronic fatigue syndrome in the U.S., suggests CDC data released Dec. 8.

Four notes:

1. Chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, is characterized by severe exhaustion that is not helped by rest and lasts for at least six months. The exact cause of the disorder is unknown, and symptoms may mirror other conditions such as long COVID-19, according to U.S. News & World Report.

2. The figure marks the first nationally representative estimate available for the syndrome and is based on responses from 57,000 U.S. adults collected in 2021 and 2022 as part of the CDC's National Health Interview Survey.

3. Overall, 1.3% of survey respondents reported ever being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and said they still have the condition. The condition was more prevalent among women than men, and among white people compared to those in other racial/ethnic groups.

4. The estimate is larger than previous studies have suggested. Chronic fatigue syndrome's true prevalence may be even higher, as many adults with the condition are undiagnosed, the CDC said.

