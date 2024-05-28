The biggest gaps in US women's health across 15 categories

Healthcare delivery and efficacy is disproportionate across all conditions for women in every single country, according to an analysis from McKinsey & Co. and the World Economic Forum.

Women, in the U.S., are the most disproportionately affected by care delivery and efficacy gaps in the following conditions in order of largest gap to smallest are:

Cardiovascular diseases



Cancer



Chronic respiratory diseases



Mental disorders



Bone, joint and tendon diseases



Substance use disorders



Gynecological diseases



Neurological disorders



Diabetes and Kidney diseases



Digestive diseases



Sense organ diseases



Maternal and newborn disorders



Respiratory infections and tuberculosis



HIV, AIDS, and other STIs



Intestinal Infections

Worldwide, the largest gaps in care delivery and efficacy are worse for women between the ages of 60 and 69. The next largest care gap exists for women between 50 and 59, then between 70 and 79. However, the fourth-largest gap after that is seen in girls under the age of 10, according to the report.