The biggest gaps in US women's health across 15 categories

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Healthcare delivery and efficacy is disproportionate across all conditions for women in every single country, according to an analysis from McKinsey & Co. and the World Economic Forum.

Women, in the U.S., are the most disproportionately affected by care delivery and efficacy gaps in the following conditions in order of largest gap to smallest are: 

  1. Cardiovascular diseases

  2. Cancer

  3. Chronic respiratory diseases

  4. Mental disorders

  5. Bone, joint and tendon diseases

  6. Substance use disorders

  7. Gynecological diseases

  8. Neurological disorders

  9. Diabetes and Kidney diseases

  10. Digestive diseases

  11. Sense organ diseases

  12. Maternal and newborn disorders

  13. Respiratory infections and tuberculosis

  14. HIV, AIDS, and other STIs

  15. Intestinal Infections

Worldwide, the largest gaps in care delivery and efficacy are worse for women between the ages of 60 and 69.  The next largest care gap exists for women between 50 and 59, then between 70 and 79. However, the fourth-largest gap after that is seen in girls under the age of 10, according to the report.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>