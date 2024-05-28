The biggest gaps in US women's health across 15 categories

Healthcare delivery and efficacy is disproportionate across all conditions for women in every single country, according to an analysis from McKinsey & Co. and the World Economic Forum.
Women, in the U.S., are the most disproportionately affected by care delivery and efficacy gaps in the following conditions in order of largest gap to smallest are:
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Cancer
- Chronic respiratory diseases
- Mental disorders
- Bone, joint and tendon diseases
- Substance use disorders
- Gynecological diseases
- Neurological disorders
- Diabetes and Kidney diseases
- Digestive diseases
- Sense organ diseases
- Maternal and newborn disorders
- Respiratory infections and tuberculosis
- HIV, AIDS, and other STIs
- Intestinal Infections
Worldwide, the largest gaps in care delivery and efficacy are worse for women between the ages of 60 and 69. The next largest care gap exists for women between 50 and 59, then between 70 and 79. However, the fourth-largest gap after that is seen in girls under the age of 10, according to the report.