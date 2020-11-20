Sturgis motorcycle rally triggered COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota, CDC says

About 34 percent of Minnesota's 87 counties had at least one COVID-19 case epidemiologically linked to the 10-day August motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., the CDC said in a Nov. 20 report.

After the 460,000 person rally in neighboring South Dakota, at least 86 Minnesota residents developed COVID-19: 51 among people who attended the event and 35 secondary or tertiary cases from household, social and workplace contacts. Four patients were hospitalized and one died. The Minnesota Department of Public Health conducted genomic sequencing, which supported links to the motorcycle rally.

The findings "highlight the far-reaching effects that gatherings in one area might have on another area," the CDC said.

The CDC released a similar report in July, evaluating whether the presidential primary election in April contributed to a COVID-19 surge in Milwaukee. It did not identify a clear increase.

