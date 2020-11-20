States with businesses open, closed, mixed amid COVID-19 spike
While the U.S. surpasses 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, most states have not closed nonessential businesses, opting for indoor gathering limits and mandatory mask wearing, according to The New York Times. A majority of states have mask mandates in place, regardless of business opening status.
Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, houses of worship, entertainment businesses, outdoor and recreation businesses, and other industries were considered in NYT's designations. The publication details each sector in full for all 50 states and compiles data from state governments, executive orders and local news reports.
Businesses mostly open
Most nonessential businesses are open with capacity limits.
Nevada
Utah
Wyoming
Montana
North Dakota
South Dakota
Nebraska
Kansas
Oklahoma
Texas
Arkansas
Missouri
Iowa
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Indiana
Kentucky
Tennessee
Mississippi
Alabama
Georgia
South Carolina
Florida
Ohio
West Virginia
Virginia
Pennsylvania
Maryland
Delaware
New Jersey
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
Alaska
Businesses mostly closed
Most nonessential businesses are closed.
Washington
Oregon
New Mexico
Illinois
Michigan
Mixed
Essential businesses are open, but some nonessential businesses are closed with varying regional restrictions.
California
Arizona
Idaho
Colorado
Louisiana
North Carolina
New York
Vermont
Connecticut
Massachusetts
Maine
Hawaii
