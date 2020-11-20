States with businesses open, closed, mixed amid COVID-19 spike

While the U.S. surpasses 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, most states have not closed nonessential businesses, opting for indoor gathering limits and mandatory mask wearing, according to The New York Times. A majority of states have mask mandates in place, regardless of business opening status.

Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care businesses, houses of worship, entertainment businesses, outdoor and recreation businesses, and other industries were considered in NYT's designations. The publication details each sector in full for all 50 states and compiles data from state governments, executive orders and local news reports.

Businesses mostly open

Most nonessential businesses are open with capacity limits.

Nevada

Utah

Wyoming

Montana

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Kansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Arkansas

Missouri

Iowa

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Indiana

Kentucky

Tennessee

Mississippi

Alabama

Georgia

South Carolina

Florida

Ohio

West Virginia

Virginia

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Delaware

New Jersey

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Alaska

Businesses mostly closed

Most nonessential businesses are closed.

Washington

Oregon

New Mexico

Illinois

Michigan

Mixed

Essential businesses are open, but some nonessential businesses are closed with varying regional restrictions.

California

Arizona

Idaho

Colorado

Louisiana

North Carolina

New York

Vermont

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Maine

Hawaii

