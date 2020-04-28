Stay-at-home orders, reopenings by state

Anuja Vaidya (Twitter) - Print  | 

As the U.S. eyes plans to reopen society, states are taking the lead on specifics of what can reopen and when.

The New York Times examined stay-at-home orders and plans to gradually lift restrictions in some states.

States that are reopening:
The following states have eased restrictions or allowed certain businesses to open.

● Alaska
● Colorado
● Georgia
● Minnesota
● Mississippi
● Montana
● Oklahoma
● South Carolina
● Tennessee

States with stay-at-home orders expiring soon:
The following states have stay-at-home orders that are scheduled to expire April 30, though governors could choose to extend them.

● Alabama
● Arizona
● Florida
● Idaho
● Maine
● Nevada
● Texas

States remaining shut down or restricted:
The following states still have stay-at-home orders and other restrictions in place.

● California
● Connecticut
● Delaware
● District of Columbia
● Hawaii
● Illinois
● Indiana
● Kansas
● Kentucky
● Louisiana
● Maryland
● Massachusetts
● Michigan
● Missouri
● New Hampshire
● New Jersey
● New Mexico
● New York
● North Carolina
● North Dakota
● Ohio
● Oregon
● Pennsylvania
● Rhode Island
● Vermont
● Virginia
● Washington
● West Virginia
● Wisconsin

The following states did not issue formal shutdown orders, but placed restrictions on certain businesses and aspects of public life that remain in place.

● Arkansas
● Iowa
● Nebraska
● South Dakota
● Utah
● Wyoming

More articles on public health:
Most states not testing enough to safely reopen, analysis suggests
Healthcare Heroes Project spotlights COVID-19 stories from the front lines
COVID-19 deaths in US likely much higher than reported in early weeks of pandemic, new analysis finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers