Stay-at-home orders, reopenings by state

As the U.S. eyes plans to reopen society, states are taking the lead on specifics of what can reopen and when.

The New York Times examined stay-at-home orders and plans to gradually lift restrictions in some states.

States that are reopening:

The following states have eased restrictions or allowed certain businesses to open.

● Alaska

● Colorado

● Georgia

● Minnesota

● Mississippi

● Montana

● Oklahoma

● South Carolina

● Tennessee

States with stay-at-home orders expiring soon:

The following states have stay-at-home orders that are scheduled to expire April 30, though governors could choose to extend them.

● Alabama

● Arizona

● Florida

● Idaho

● Maine

● Nevada

● Texas

States remaining shut down or restricted:

The following states still have stay-at-home orders and other restrictions in place.

● California

● Connecticut

● Delaware

● District of Columbia

● Hawaii

● Illinois

● Indiana

● Kansas

● Kentucky

● Louisiana

● Maryland

● Massachusetts

● Michigan

● Missouri

● New Hampshire

● New Jersey

● New Mexico

● New York

● North Carolina

● North Dakota

● Ohio

● Oregon

● Pennsylvania

● Rhode Island

● Vermont

● Virginia

● Washington

● West Virginia

● Wisconsin

The following states did not issue formal shutdown orders, but placed restrictions on certain businesses and aspects of public life that remain in place.

● Arkansas

● Iowa

● Nebraska

● South Dakota

● Utah

● Wyoming

