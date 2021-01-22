Some evidence indicates UK strain is more deadly, Boris Johnson says

There is some evidence that the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. could be more deadly than the original strain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Jan. 22, reports CNBC.

"We've been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant — the variant that was first discovered in London and the southeast [of England] — may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," Mr. Johnson said during a news conference.

The preliminary evidence is being assessed by the U.K.'s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

Experts believe the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, the two currently used in the U.K., are effective against both old and new variants.

The U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7., has since been detected in at least 44 countries and 20 U.S. states. Last week, the CDC predicted the variant will become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

More articles on public health:

Biden's pandemic plan: 10 things to know

Weekly hospitalizations dip after 16-week increase; vaccines appear less effective against South Africa strain — 6 COVID-19 updates

Flu hospitalizations at lowest rate in almost a decade — 7 CDC FluView takeaways

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.