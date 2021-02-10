Scripps to open COVID-19 vaccine 'super station'

Scripps Health and the County of San Diego will open a COVID-19 vaccination site at Del Mar (Calif.) Fairgrounds Feb. 12.

The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station will offer drive-thruough and walk-thru vaccination services via appointment only to eligible vaccine recipients.

San Diego-based Scripps Health clinicians will administer the vaccines, which will be supplied by San Diego County.

The new site "will be a very important communitywide resource and new tool in the battle to control and diminish the COVID-19 pandemic locally," Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said in a news release shared with Becker's.

The vaccine site will initially operate Feb. 12-14. The site will extend to more days of operation and longer hours once more vaccines become available, Scripps said.

