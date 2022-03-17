Permanent daylight saving time has health risks, experts say

Federal lawmakers should consider establishing a permanent standard time, instead of daylight saving time, as the latter system is associated with potential health risks, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said March 15.

The Senate unanimously voted March 15 to make daylight saving time permanent, according to The Washington Post. The academy applauded lawmakers' effort to create a national, fixed time system but said "current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety."

The time shift has been linked to various risks, including adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders and motor vehicle crashes, according to the academy.

"We call on the House to take more time to assess the potential ramifications of establishing permanent daylight saving time before making such an important decision that will affect all Americans," the group said.

