People in rural counties more likely to die of preventable causes: CDC

Americans living in rural counties are more likely to die of preventable causes than those living in urban areas, a new CDC study suggests.

Rural counties had higher rates of preventable premature deaths, with increases in death rates for cancer, heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke, but a decrease in unintentional injury, the CDC found.

The CDC used mortality data from 2010 to 2022 from the National Vital Statistics System to calculate preventable premature deaths from the five leading causes of death for people under 80 years old. It separated statistics by urban and rural classifications, as well as by public health regions and states, including the District of Columbia.

Here are eight statistics: