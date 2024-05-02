People in rural counties more likely to die of preventable causes: CDC

Americans living in rural counties are more likely to die of preventable causes than those living in urban areas, a new CDC study suggests.
Rural counties had higher rates of preventable premature deaths, with increases in death rates for cancer, heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke, but a decrease in unintentional injury, the CDC found.
The CDC used mortality data from 2010 to 2022 from the National Vital Statistics System to calculate preventable premature deaths from the five leading causes of death for people under 80 years old. It separated statistics by urban and rural classifications, as well as by public health regions and states, including the District of Columbia.
Here are eight statistics:
- Between 2010 and 2022, preventable premature deaths from heart disease increased in rural (9.5%) and micropolitan (9.1%) counties, but decreased in most large metropolitan counties (-10.2%).
- Cancer deaths decreased in all county categories, with the largest decreases in central metropolitan and large fringe metropolitan counties.
- Preventable premature deaths from unintentional injury increased, with the greatest jump in central metropolitan (147.5%) and fringe metropolitan (97.5%) counties.
- Urban and suburban counties also experienced increases in preventable premature deaths from unintentional injury, narrowing the gap between urban and rural counties.
- Deaths from chronic lower respiratory disease decreased in metropolitan counties and increased 0.8% in rural counties.
- Stroke deaths decreased in all counties from 2010 to 2013, remained constant until 2019 and then increased in 2020.
- 2020 showed a sharp increase in deaths from unintentional injury, heart disease, and stroke, but a decline in chronic lower respiratory disease and cancer deaths.
- The percentage of preventable premature deaths for the top five leading causes of death were higher in rural counties.