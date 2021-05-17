Northeastern states see drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; trend appears national

After experiencing COVID-19 surges earlier this year, Northeastern states are reporting significant declines in both cases and hospitalizations, according to The New York Times.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island have all reported many fewer cases in recent weeks.

In Rhode Island, new infections dropped 48 percent and hospitalizations dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks, with state officials citing an increasing number of vaccinations as the reason for the decline. About 57 percent of Rhode Island's population has received at least one vaccine dose and 46 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Times.

In Pennsylvania, cases have dropped 44 percent and hospitalizations have fallen 28 percent over the last two weeks. Statewide, cases began to rise in mid-March, and continued to rise until starting to descend in late April. About 55 percent of the state has received at least one shot, while 39 percent are fully inoculated.

Nationwide, new cases peaked in mid-January, and then, as the vaccination effort accelerated, fell in February and through most of March. A smaller case surge peaked in mid-April, but has dropped about 32 percent over the last two weeks, reports the Times. On May 17, White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt tweeted, "It appears that cases are down in all 50 states."

