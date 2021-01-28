NIH, NYU Langone launch database on COVID-19-related neurological issues

The National Institutes of Health and New York City-based NYU Langone Health launched NeuroCOVID, a database meant as a national tool to track COVID-19 related neurological problems, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

The NeuroCOVID Project encompasses the NeuroDatabank, which stores clinical information, and the NeuroBiobank, which collects biospecimens from COVID-19 patients who have experienced neurological complications. The database will also compile information on COVID-19 patients with pre-existing neurological conditions.

"There is an urgent need to understand COVID-19-related neurological problems, which not uncommonly include headaches, fatigue, cognitive difficulties, stroke, pain and sleep disorders as well as some very rare complications of serious infections," said Barbara Karp, MD, program director at NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

U.S. healthcare providers who request access can submit de-identified information into the database, as well as scientists, who can submit biospecimens collected during related studies.

