Michigan officials issue alert for swine flu after county fair pigs test positive

Health department officials have issued an alert after multiple pigs became infected with swine flu at the Oakland County Fair in Pontiac, Mich., around July 14, according to a news release.

After the infected animals began showing symptoms, the area where they were kept was immediately closed off from public access, according to the release, but health officials say anyone who visited the area of the fair could be at risk.

"Fairgoers who visited the swine barn and develop respiratory symptoms are encouraged to talk to a health care provider and report potential exposure to infected swine," Russell Faust, MD, PhD, Oakland County medical director said in a statement.

Human infection is believed to occur when an individual inhales the virus via an infected pig's cough or sneeze or from touching the pig, according to the CDC.

"Physicians are reminded to consider swine influenza in persons presenting with symptoms, even during the warmer months when seasonal influenza cases are low," Dr. Faust said.