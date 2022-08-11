Johns Hopkins debuts free course on infectious disease transmission

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has launched a free virtual course on infectious disease transmission models for public health officials and practitioners who make policy decisions.

The three-hour course is available for free on Coursera, and those who pass the exam will receive a certificate. It covers how infectious disease transmission models work, the types and functions, and how models can be appropriately used to make decisions. It features examples and case studies such as the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and early transmission projections for COVID-19, according to an Aug. 8 news release from the Baltimore-based university.

The course is taught by Emily Gurley, PhD, professor at the university's school of public health, and Amy Wesolowski, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at the school. Dr. Gurley also led a training course on COVID-19 contact tracing that more than 1.3 million people enrolled in.