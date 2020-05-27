Independent donor program rolled out for 'sustainable, predictable' WHO funding

The WHO Foundation, a legally separate entity from the World Health Organization, was created to broaden WHO's donor base and achieve sustainable and predictable funding.

The grant-making entity will be headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and will work to support the WHO's efforts to address pressing global health challenges. The foundation will facilitate contributions from the general public, individual major donors and corporate partners.

The WHO Foundation will initially focus on emergencies and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After U.S. President Donald Trump said May 18 that he may pull all WHO funding from the U.S., agency officials voiced concern regarding emergency programs during a May 20 news conference.

