Illinois governor declares gun violence a public health crisis, pledges $250M to affected communities

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis in the state at a Nov. 1 press conference and committed $250 million to aid impacted communities, WTTW reported.

Funding for the Reimagine Public Safety plan, a data-driven and community-based violence prevention strategy, will come from both state and federal funding with $50 million allocated for this fiscal year.

The state will also create a new Office of Firearm Violence Prevention, which Pritzker said will give assistance to Illinois communities with the highest rates of gun violence.