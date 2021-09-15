Global COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in 2 months, WHO report finds

Nearly 4 million new COVID-19 cases were reported globally from Sept. 6-12, marking the first decline in weekly cases in more than two months, the World Health Organization reported in a Sept. 14 update.

Five notes:

1. Just over 62,000 deaths were reported globally from Sept. 6-12 — a decrease from the week before.

2. Southeast Asia saw the largest drop in weekly deaths at 20 percent, while Africa saw a 7 percent increase in deaths.

3. The U.S. reported the highest number of new infections last week at more than 1 million. On Sept. 14, the nation's daily average for new cases was 152,177 — a 5 percent drop over the last 14 days, according to data from The New York Times.

4. The update comes as the U.S. reports another grim milestone: One in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19, data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University shows. More than 663,000 people in the country had died from the virus as of Sept. 14.

5. The cumulative number of global COVID-19 cases and deaths now sits at more than 224 million and 4.6 million, respectively.