Former nurse is 1st American to receive 2 face transplants

A 52-year-old former nurse has become the first person to receive a face transplant twice in the U.S. She is also the second in the world to receive a second face transplant.

Carmen Tarleton, RN, underwent a face transplant in 2013, after her estranged husband attacked her with industrial strength lye in 2007. The attack left her with burns to over 80 percent of her body and face. But her body began rejecting the first transplant, leading to scarring, tightness and pain.

The second face transplant involved an approximately 20-hour surgery at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital in July. More than 45 clinicians, led by Bohdan Pomahac, MD, helped conduct the procedure.

"I am grateful to the team at the Brigham and to my donor for making it possible to receive a second face transplant, and with it the opportunity to improve my quality of life," said Ms. Tarleton. "The pain I was suffering is gone, and I look forward to resuming my work and inspirational speaking as soon as possible."

Ms. Tarleton is "progressing and recovering very nicely," Dr. Pomahac said.

