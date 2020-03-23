Federal government using Walmart parking lots to test healthcare workers for COVID-19

As part of a public-private partnership, Walmart parking lots are being used to test healthcare workers for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.

Though federal and state health officials will initially administer the tests, Walmart's pharmacists may begin performing the swab tests, Dan Bartlett, Walmart's executive vice president of corporate affairs, told Bloomberg. In the beginning, Walmart workers will only be "watching and learning," he said.

The drive-thru testing will only be available at select Walmart locations chosen by the federal government.

"This is a government testing initiative, so location decisions and timing will be made by them," according to a memo to store management reviewed by Business Insider. "For the limited number of stores chosen, testing will be in-car and at the far edge of the parking lot and all testing will be administered by federal health officials."

In Illinois, drive-thru testing sites opened March 22 at Walmart parking lots in Joliet and Northlake. Up to 150 tests a day can be administered at those sites, according to NBC 5.

