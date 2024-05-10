FDA preparing to respond to bird flu in humans, but risk remains low: 5 updates

The FDA is preparing to respond should bird flu begin circulating more widely among humans, though the threat the disease currently poses to humans remains low, the agency's commissioner Robert Califf, MD, told senators May 8.

"We got to have testing," Dr. Califf told the Senate Appropriations Committee, The Hill reported. "[We] got to have antivirals, and we need to have a vaccine ready to go. So we've been busy, getting prepared for if the virus does mutate in a way that jumps into humans on a larger level."

So far, there has been just one documented human infection that health officials believe is tied to the current outbreak among dairy cattle. The case was confirmed April 1 in a Texas dairy farm worker. Health officials have reiterated that there is currently no evidence that the H5N1 bird flu strain infecting dairy cattle in at least nine states is spreading between humans.

Four more updates: