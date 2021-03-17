Employers with large spaces, workforces can set up temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinics, CDC says

The CDC issued new guidance March 16 that allows employers to set up temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The new guidance lists several options for on-site workplace vaccinations: existing occupational health clinics; employer-run temporary vaccination clinics; and mobile vaccination clinics brought to the workplace.

CDC officials said employers should consider an on-site workplace vaccination program if they have "a large number of workers on site with predictable schedules" or can "enroll with your jurisdiction's immunization program as a vaccination provider."

They said employers should also consider it if they have enough space for a vaccination clinic while maintaining social distancing, or can engage an enrolled vaccination provider.

Other parts of the guidance include COVID-19 vaccination options for employees off-site in the community, as well as how employers can build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and recommendations for determining when employees can be vaccinated.

"By providing information about COVID-19 vaccination and establishing supportive policies and practices, employers can help increase vaccine uptake among essential workers," the CDC wrote. "Although COVID-19 vaccine supply is currently limited, it's not too early to share clear, complete, and accurate messages, promote confidence in the decision to get vaccinated, and engage your employees in plans to address potential barriers to vaccination."

Read the full guidance here.

