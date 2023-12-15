COVID hospital admissions up 3%: 6 notes

As COVID-19-related hospital admissions have risen for another week in a row — 23,432 in the most recently reported week — the CDC is also alerting clinicians to low vaccination rates, urging them to emphasize its importance in preventing severe infection.

Right now, uptake of the latest COVID-19 vaccine stands at 17% in adults, and 7.7% in children 6 months to 17 years old.

Five more updates: