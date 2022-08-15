COVID-19 hospitalization plateau to last through August, forecast suggests

COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be plateauing nationwide, a trend that will likely continue through the end of the month, CDC forecasting suggests.

The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 5,792 as of Aug. 12, down from 6,099 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.

Nationwide, daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are projected to remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, with 2,500 to 11,100 new admissions likely to be reported Sept. 2, according to the CDC's ensemble forecast from 18 modeling groups.

COVID-19 deaths are also projected to remain stable over the next four weeks, while cases are projected to tick up slightly from 97,277 daily average cases Aug. 10, to 98,143 cases Aug. 24, modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic shows.

Note: Mayo Clinic uses a Bayesian statistical model to forecast cases that automatically updates as new data becomes available. There is an uncertainty interval for forecast values, with lower and upper bounds that are not included in this list. To learn more about the data Mayo Clinic uses to forecast hot spots, click here. Becker's pulled the forecast values Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m. CDT.