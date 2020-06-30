COVID-19 activity by region - June 30

Below is a snapshot of what COVID-19's spread looks like across the U.S. as of June 30.

West

COVID-19 cases have increased in every West Coast state in the last 14 days, according to a June 30 analysis by The New York Times. California reported 7,149 new cases June 23, the largest daily increase seen during the pandemic. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 28 ordered bars, breweries and nightclubs in seven counties to close due to an alarming increase in cases, reports the Los Angeles Times. Washington state is also seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 activity similar to levels seen in mid-March. The state reported an average 465 new cases daily in the last week, up nearly 34 percent from the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Southwest

Every state in the Southwest is seeing more cases. Texas and Arizona are emerging as new epicenters for the pandemic in the U.S., according to The Washington Post. Texas reported more than 5,000 new cases daily June 23-28. The state also confirmed 5,102 new COVID-19 hospitalizations June 26, marking the 15th consecutive record-setting day for hospitalizations. As of June 29, the state's percent positivity rate was 14.3 percent, according to KHOU 11. Arizona reported its highest single-day increase June 28 with 3,857 new infections, according to the Post.

Northeast

Nationwide, only Maryland, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., have seen cases fall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Maryland saw a monthlong streak of decreased hospitalizations until June 29 when the state reported 447 hospitalizations — just one count higher than the previous day, according to The Baltimore Sun. In most other Northeastern states, cases are flat. Pennsylvania is the only state in the region where COVID-19 cases are increasing, according to The Times.

Southeast

Most Southeastern states are seeing COVID-19 cases rise, except for Virginia and North Carolina, where new cases are staying flat. Florida has emerged as another major virus epicenter, with the number of new infections jumping fivefold in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. The state reported a recorded 9,585 new infections June 27, breaking its previous single-day record increase set the previous day. About 20 percent of Florida residents ages 25 to 34 are testing positive for the virus, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 28 media briefing.

Midwest

COVID-19 activity varies across the Midwest. Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin have reported an increase in cases, while cases are mostly flat in Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska. As of June 28, Wisconsin's positivity rate was 7.05 percent — the highest rate seen in 40 days, reports Urban Milwaukee. Indiana has reported just 312 new cases total June 17-28 and is slated to enter its fifth and final phase of reopening July 4, reports the IndyStar.

