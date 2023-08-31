CDC's new flu shot guidelines: 1 key change to know

The CDC updated its annual flu shot recommendations Aug. 23, with experts noting one key change: People with egg allergies can now get any flu vaccine, egg-based or non-egg based.

The guidelines are "pretty standard," with the exception of the egg allergy recommendation, Thomas Russo, MD, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo in New York, told Yahoo. The previous recommendation for people with severe egg allergies was to avoid egg-based vaccines.

"There was data supporting this change which showed that people with egg allergies don't have a major contraindication to egg-based flu vaccine," Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health at the American Medical Association, said in a recent podcast.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most people 6 months and older between September and October. See the full guidance here.