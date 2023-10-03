CDC taps Verily for wastewater surveillance

Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, has won its first CDC contract to support national wastewater monitoring, the company said Oct. 2.

Under the deal, Verily will test wastewater samples from up to 400 sites nationwide for the presence of COVID-19 and mpox. The findings will help health departments better understand disease trends and respond promptly to any outbreaks.

Verily and CDC did not disclose the price of the contract, though STAT reports it's $38M.

The CDC launched its National Wastewater Surveillance System in 2020 to better track the presence of SARS-CoV-2 collected from wastewater samples nationwide.

