CDC starts tracking BF.7: 5 notes on the subvariant

The CDC recently started tracking a new omicron subvariant, BF.7, which is now the third most-prevalent strain in the U.S.

Five things to know:

1. BF.7 accounted for 2.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sept. 24, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. This figure is up from 1.6 percent the week prior, when the CDC first started tracking the subvariant.

2. BA.5 is still the nation's dominant strain, accounting for 83.1 percent of cases, while BA.4.6 accounts for 11.9 percent.

3. BF.7 has one additional genetic mutation in the spike protein compared to BA.5, its parental strain. "Data indicates that this specific genetic change could reduce the efficacy of Evusheld," CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed told CBS News. AstraZeneca's Evusheld is one of few monoclonal antibody drugs that still works against BA.4 and BA.5.

4. There are no signs that BF.7 would impede COVID-19 vaccines or diagnostic tests, Ms. Reed said.

5. The New England region has the highest proportion of BF.7 cases in the U.S. at 3.9 percent.





