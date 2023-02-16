CDC probing source of multistate Listeria outbreak

The CDC and FDA are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, Food Safety News reported Feb. 16.

The CDC reported that 11 people across 10 states have been infected. Ten of the patients were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported. Cases have appeared in Washington, California, Colorado, South Dakota, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Patients ranged in age from 47 to 88, and eight were women.

All patients were infected by the same strain of Listeria, meaning their illness was caused by the same source, according to the report. However, no source has been identified.

Health officials are asking people to report all cases of Listeria infections to state and federal authorities.