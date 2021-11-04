CDC panel recommends hepatitis B vaccination for all US adults under 60

A CDC panel recommended Nov. 3 all US adults under 60 be vaccinated against hepatitis B, ABC reported.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to approve the recommendation.

The committee considered recommending vaccination for all adults, but a slight majority of members voted to set a ceiling age of 59, citing the parameters of the previous hepatitis B vaccine recommendation for individuals with diabetes.

Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, must sign off on the recommendation before it becomes public policy, but ABC reported it is unclear when she will do so.