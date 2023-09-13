The omicron subvariant BA.2.86 has been identified in at least seven states as of Sept. 13, according to outbreak.info, a platform that tracks data on COVID-19 variants and is supported by the CDC and other national research groups.
Nationwide, outbreak.info estimates that BA.2.86's cumulative prevalence — which represents a ratio of sequences containing BA.2.86 to all sequences collected in the U.S. since the subvariant was first detected on July 29 — is less than 0.5 percent.
The subvariant made headlines in August because of its large number of mutations, however emerging research suggests the strain may not be as transmissible or immune-evasive as experts initially thought.
Below is a breakdown of BA.2.86 prevalence by state, based on data from outbreak.info. As COVID-19 sequencing is not a random sample of mutations, the data represents outbreak.info's best estimates of the subvariant's prevalence, as opposed to true prevalence.
Note: Becker's calculated each state's estimated cumulative BA.2 presence using sequencing data from outbreak.info. Figures are rounded to the nearest hundredth.
|
State
|
BA.2.86 positive samples
|
Total sequences sampled
|
Estimated cumulative prevalence (%)
|
Pennsylvania
|
1
|
166
|
.60
|
Michigan
|
1
|
230
|
.43
|
Ohio
|
1
|
297
|
.34
|
Washington
|
1
|
532
|
.19
|
Virginia
|
1
|
541
|
.18
|
Colorado
|
1
|
750
|
.13
|
Texas
|
1
|
2,815
|
.04