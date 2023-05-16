70% of people feel US healthcare system fails to meet their needs: Report

A survey of more than 2,500 U.S. adults found more than 70 percent feel the nation's healthcare system fails to meet their needs in some way, Time reported May 16.

Overall, 27 percent of people surveyed said the U.S. medical system does meet all of their needs.

The Harris Poll was conducted from February to March, and the data was shared exclusively with Time.

Four more takeaways:

When asked how they would grade the nation's healthcare system, 34 percent of people said "C," 18 percent said a "D" and 8 percent said "F."

Affordability was the most commonly selected barrier to accessing healthcare, followed by a focus on profit and access to insurance.

Of those who said the healthcare system is not meeting their personal needs, long wait times were the top selected response, followed by high costs and insurance not covering enough services.