6 states where COVID-19 admissions are rising

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall nationwide, though several states have seen this trend reverse in recent days.

Four things to know:

1. The national daily average of new admissions was 31,394 as of Feb. 2, down 21 percent in the past 14 days, according to data cited by The New York Times.

2. However, the number of states reporting rising admissions increased from one (Alaska) on Jan. 23 to six as of Feb. 2. They are:

Alaska — 37 percent increase

Maine — 18 percent

Wyoming — 14 percent

South Dakota — 10 percent

New Mexico — 4 percent

Vermont — 2 percent

3. COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, with 700 to 6,900 new admissions likely reported on Feb. 24, according to CDC's ensemble forecast from 15 modeling groups.



4. The increase comes as about 69 percent of wastewater surveillance testing sites are reporting moderate to high virus levels in wastewater, up from 46 percent a week prior, according to the CDC.