56% of Americans not concerned about coronavirus: 4 survey findings

More than half of Americans are not concerned about contracting COVID-19, the disease that has already sickened more than 84,000 people since China detected a novel coronavirus strain in December 2019, according to a new survey from Kaiser Family Foundation.

KFF polled a nationally representative sample of 1,207 adults from Feb. 13-18, assessing their knowledge of and concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Four survey findings:

1. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they have read or heard a lot about the outbreak.

2. Fifty-five percent were concerned there will be a widespread coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and 57 percent are very or somewhat concerned it will hurt the economy.

3. Fifty-six percent of Americans said they were "not too concerned" or "not at all concerned" that they or a loved one would get sick from coronavirus.

4. Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they felt the government was doing enough to control the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

To view the full survey, click here.

